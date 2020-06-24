Evansville firework show canceled, 4TH of July celebrations continue at home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With COVID-19 still a major concern across the country, several events in Evansville have been postponed or canceled including the fourth of July fireworks celebration.

The fireworks celebration show here in Evansville has been canceled but some people say they’re not letting this stop them from celebrating on lighting the skies the fourth of July weekend.

Beverly Schester says shes devastated to miss the traditional fireworks across the Ohio this year.

“It’s a shame but it does give our families time to pull together especially what’s going on in this time in our country,” says Schester.

Schester says they are not letting the cancelations stop them from celebrating with a bang on independence day.

We checked and found places like Marks Fireworks who are seeing an increase in sales with people taking their celebrations to their own backyards.

But the usual sidewalk firework stands where people can grab a few items on the go seem to have disappeared this year.

