HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- June 14 is both Flag day in the United States, and the final day for submissions for the Evansville Flag Competition. Four students from the Petty Heights Student Government have created a competition to create an Evansville city flag. The Evansville Flag Competition will host a public visioning session at Bosse Field on June 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The visioning session is being held at Bosse Field to commemorate Marvin Gray- the Flag Chairman of the Frontier League since 1999. Marvin raised the flag before Otters games, once owned over 600 flags, manually operated the scoreboard at Bosse Field and was a fixture at both Otters and Triplets games for over 50 years. For more information on Marvin Gray, visit the Otters Facebook post here.

The Evansville Flag Competition is to commemorate the 210 years of Evansville history and will be chosen by the by community ambassadors using rated choice voting from the public. For more information about the competition, visit the Evansville Flag Competition website.