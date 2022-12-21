EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville’s Tri-State Food Bank is doing its part in helping those who have been affected by past disasters.

With a bit of help from the Diocese of Owensboro Catholic Charities, the food bank is helping the families who were impacted by last year’s December tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the country.

“It’s wonderful to be in that position,” says Executive Director, Glenn Roberts. “We want to do everything we can to help victims of natural disasters. And what we do is primarily food, but there are other aspects of Tri-State Food Bank that people don’t know about. We try to help people, maybe not in disasters, but we try to help households with their budget.”

The food bank purchased several Walmart gift-cards to give to the families who had moved into a new permanent house. Additionally, after seeing many donations of canned goods, the food bank purchased thousands of can openers for the families, using disaster money.

Families who are interested in seeing if they are eligible for the gift card program can contact their disaster recovery case manager.