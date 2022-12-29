EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.

Started by owner Zach Schroeder, the guild has survived two moves in the ten years since its creation on North First Avenue. With its most recent move, it has doubled in size and supporters.

“I noticed something was missing in Evansville. I wanted to create a place to play games and build a welcoming gaming community that was not previously present here,” says Schroeder.

The Gaming Guild says it had been looking for a bigger location for a while to expand so the new place was great especially as Green River Road is known as a major shopping area.

According to Schroeder, the store is still a few months shy of a grand opening due to the delay of some shelves and other items needed. However, they will be hosting a soft opening on Friday.

Click through some photos of their new location below.

Schroeder says he hopes to host more fundraisers for local community organizations. He also says the new store location has a private space which will be utilized for private parties or meetings. The sales will help fund more community outreach events.

Plenty of people from Tri-State Gaming Community (TSGC) as well as the local community came to help get the store ready for its soft opening. From customers and regulars of the guild to friends and family and members of the gaming community, they all helped with what was needed to get the store ready.

Kylan Greene was one of many who showed up to help welcome The Gaming Guild to Green River Road. As Vice President of TSGC he often works closely with The Gaming Guild with the ultimate goal, to grow the gaming community. Greene says he is proud of the amount of community support that was shown to The Gaming Guild in helping them set up.

Some things to expect at the new location include:

Pokémon

Warhammer Campaigns

Roleplaying games

Big open spaces to hang out and play games

Schroeder hopes to hold many events at the guild and reach out to many community organizations for collaborations like Tri-State Gaming Community. He says the guild has also worked with High Score Saloon in the past and will continue to do so as they all work together to grow the community.

Join The Gaming Guild on Friday for their soft opening. More information can be found on The Gaming Guild‘s Facebook page.