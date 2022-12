EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a CountryMark gas station on Diamond Avenue and Stringtown was robbed at gunpoint around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday by an unknown suspect.

Reports say police presence was heavy while officers were tracking a potential suspect north of the gas station but was reduced when the search was unsucessful.

