EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A month after an 80-year-old Evansville man was hit by an SUV, he is out of the hospital and has met his grandson.

Eyewitness News first reported in June Gardner Weber was hit while picking up a prescription for his wife at a pharmacy on Morgan Avenue.

According to a release from Evansville Police the Weber suffered severe injuries including a skull fracture, pelvic fracture, a spine injury and bleeding on his brain and kidneys.

Weber was also in critical condition.

His family tells Eyewitness News, Weber has been moved to a recovery facility and he has been able to meet his grandson who shares his name.

EPD is still looking for the driver who hit Weber. Call Evansville Police with any information.