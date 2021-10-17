Evansville house fire under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A house fire is under investigation tonight in 1500 block of South Weinbach around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

A neighbor called 911 and crews were able to put the fire out in about ten minutes. Fire investigators say this was an accidental fire that they believe started in the basement. The fire was only contained to one room.

Crews had to break a window to vent the home. No injuries were reported, but 2 adults and 3 children will be displaced until repairs can be made. The Red Cross is now assisting that family.