Evansville K9 on scene of investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police officers are conducting an investigation near the city’s midtown Sunday afternoon. The city’s K9 unit has been called to scene on the 1900 block of W. Virginia St. near the intersection of North Ninth Ave.

Evansville Dispatch confirmed an investigation has been underway since after 2 p.m. Our crew on the scene saw multiple locations with police activity in the area and a house on W. Virginia currently being searched.

Officers told our crew at the scene that one subject is in custody.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Public Information Office and is awaiting more information from a sergeant.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)