EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, law enforcement observed a motorcyclist traveling east at 70 mph in the posted 50 mph zone.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the motorcycle near Boeke Road, but the rider accelerated and continued east at a high rate of speed. At that point, the decision was made to not pursue the vehicle. Instead the trooper was able to use license plate information to track down Richard Robb, 40, of Evansville.

About one hour later, troopers arrived at Robb’s Evansville residence to continue their investigation. They were met with his girlfriend, Ashley Bailey, 38, who was not a passenger on the motorcycle during the attempted stop.

A search of the residence was conducted, but Robb was not located. Eventually troopers were able to reach him by cellphone. While questioning the couple, they received several discrepancies. regarding Robb’s whereabouts and the location of his motorcycle.

Robb later agreed to meet law enforcement at an address in Haubstadt where he was arrested and taken into custody. Bailey was also arrested for giving false information during the investigation. They are both being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.