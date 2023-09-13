HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges makes an appearance in court on separate fraud charges at the state level.

Terrance Hardiman was arrested in January after Evansville Police said he left a home in complete disrepair.

Authorities say the homeowner claimed he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work on the home, which was allegedly left incomplete.

Investigators say Hardiman was not a licensed contractor, and Hardiman’s work left the home in violation of building codes.

Hardiman previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges in May. Pigeon Township trustees Mariama Wilson and William Payne were also accused of an illegal kickback scheme in February 2020.