Evansville man arrested after early morning shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man has been arrested for an early morning shooting. 31-year-old Christopher T. Britton was developed as a suspect during the course of an investigation. He was interviewed at the sheriff’s office on Monday afternoon and taken into custody.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Katie Clark was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. Monday morning at Diamond Avenue between Kratzville Road and St. Joseph Avenue.

An EPD sergeant found Clark lying along the side of the road around 4 a.m. Monday.

Britton was arrested and booked in to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder. The probable cause affidavit will be available once the booking process has been completed.