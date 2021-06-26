Evansville man arrested after police say he wrecked car on purpose

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say an Evansville man faces several charges after he wrecked a car on purpose because he was angry with his girlfriend.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of the East Lloyd Expressway for a car accident.

Police say a witness pulled over to help and called 911.

Police say the woman in the car told them she was at her home earlier with 32-year-old William Richter and they got into an agrument.

She told police he forced himself through two doors and she was trying to get away and leave.

She told police she was able to get into her car, but he climbed in through a window before she could roll them up.

The woman told police that she started driving to Franklin Street so she could find someone to help her and that Richter was threatening her. She says while she was driving, Richter grabbed her neck and choked her.

Police say later he grabbed the steering wheel while he was in the passenger seat and jerked it to the right. The car hit a barrier wall on the Lloyd Expressway.

Police say Richter ran from the scene but was caught and arrested.

He faces several charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.