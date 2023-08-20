HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 5 a.m.

While in the area, police said they heard more shots being fired and saw a man running.

Officers approached the man, identified as Sheldon Clay.

According to a police report, Clay told officers that he was sitting in his car in a parking lot when an unknown person drove by and started to shoot at him.

Police said Clay also told them that he pulled out his gun and started shooting back, but did not aim at the car.

Officers said they found several shell casings at the scene. Police also said Clay had a pistol with an empty 31-round magazine.

According to a police report, Clay also admitted to drinking alcohol all night.

Clay is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and public intoxication.