Evansville man arrested for driving impaired with young children in the car

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after Indiana State Police say he was driving impaired with two children in the car.

Indiana State Police say a trooper was patrolling State Road 57 near County Road 750 South in Gibson County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night when he stopped the driver of a black Honda Accord for speeding.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Joshua Fellers of Evansville.

ISP says Fellers showed signs of impaired and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Troopers tell Eyewitness News two children were in the back seat of the car, ages two and six.

According to State Police, Fellers was driving on a suspended license and had an active warrant out of Warrick County for driving while suspended.

The investigation showed Fellers was under the influence of marijuana and buprenorphine at the time of the incident.

Fellers was booked in the Gibson County Jail where he is facing a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with passengers less than 18 years of age and a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.

The children were released to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

(This story was originally published on August 21, 2020)