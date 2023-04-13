HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a death investigation related to a fentanyl overdose that happened earlier this year.

Isaiah Fellows, 27, of Evansville was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. Authorities say this arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Andrew Vibbert on Feburary 28.

During a briefing on Thursday, Sheriff Tom Latham said his department will continue to investigate any illegal drug activity and hold drug dealers accountable for their actions.

“Don’t sell drugs anywhere, but don’t sell drugs in Posey County,” says Sheriff Latham. “We will investigate these cases, and let there be no doubt, we’re coming after you if you do. Now this may hurt some people’s feelings, but you’re going to have to find a way to get over it.”

Sheriff Latham says, if convicted, Fellows could face between 20 and 40 years in prison.