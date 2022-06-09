EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says 40-year-old John Michael Stevens is being charged for the murder of his grandmother 85-year-old Betty Stevens.

According an Evansville Police report, Stevens was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

EPD Adult Investigations and Crime Scene Detectives arrived on scene and noticed there were suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Officers say they found trauma to her face as well as bruising and dried blood to the left side of Betty Stevens’ face near her eye.

Evansville Police say 40-year-old John Michael Stevens called 911 after finding his grandmother dead in the 400 block of East Michigan Street. Officers found him on the sidewalk in front of his grandmother’s house with a backpack.

Stevens was arrested the same day on unrelated charges. As officers questioned him, they say he had trouble staying focused.

A search warrant was requested for DNA samples from John Stevens’ and as well as his backpack and clothes.

An affidavit shows that while searching John Stevens’ backpack, officers found credit cards with Betty Stevens’ name on them as well as bag with her mail inside.

The affidavit also reports that an Indiana State Police DNA analyst found blood on the left side of John Stevens’ shirt that was worn at the time of his arrest Friday. The blood was determined to be that of Betty Stevens.

Further analysis in the affidavit shows that Betty Stevens’ body was in rigor at the time her body was found.

Her body does not appear to have been moved.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, Betty Stevens’ autopsy shows she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.