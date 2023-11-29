NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Newburgh. Historic Newburgh, a non-profit Main Street organization, is hosing the town’s first Holiday Light Parade this weekend. Organizers say they have over 30 float entries, many of which are small businesses.

The Hair Bar hopes their take on the iconic car from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation wins first place at the parade.

“Our family has always loved this movie,” says Taria Capps, the salon owner. “As soon as you see it, you will know the movie. It is bright green, lets just say that.”

Capps gave Eyewitness News a glimpse of the float, which is still under construction by Capps father-in-law, Steve Lawrence.

“Without him, I could not do it. He is just super talented and I knew he was the one to go to,” Capps says.

“I have always wanted to do this,” Lawrence says.

Lawrence is building the float from scratch, starting with wood and cardboard.

“It is a lot of time, hard work, and effort that goes into these float…it is going to be pretty cool I think,” Lawrence says.

The parade starts at 6 Sunday night at Titzer Funeral Home. It will then head east on Jennings then turn north on State and end at 4th Street. Organizers also say there will be food trucks in the Stella’s parking lot across from Newburgh Elementary School.