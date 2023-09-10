EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Special Olympics Indiana held its 12th annual games this weekend.

the Eunice Kennedy Shriver games kicked off with a softball tournament in Greenwood.

Twenty-nine teams from across the state gathered for the tournament, including the Vanderburgh County Special Olympics team.

Zach Fischer, an athlete from Evansville, said he was able to hit a grand slam.

“I can’t put it into words but it was awesome. I mean, first grand slam I’ve ever hit,” said Fischer. “They were cheering my name.”

Fischer said he was even given a nickname after his grand slam.

“I have my bat called the Hammer. And they called me the Hammer ’cause I nailed it out of the park,” he said. “It was crazy.”

The games have seven different events and run through November 18.

