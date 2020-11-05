Evansville man facing rape, incest charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested Monday after police say he raped a woman after a birthday party in August.

The victim told police she went to the home of Leonel Rodriguez Villalobos, 30, for his birthday party.

Authorities say after drinking, the victim went to a bedroom, fell asleep and eventually woke up to find Villalobos on top of her and the two were having sex.

Villalabos is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

