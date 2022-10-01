EVANVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials from the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court say Cody Austin Layson, 27, pled guilty in court on Thursday morning on charges of Rape and Intimidation.

Reports say in February, the victim reported Layson for multiple sexual assaults and said he appeared to be recording the assault on his cellphone. Police say there will be no other details released due to the sensitive nature of the crime.

“Multiple officers and detectives from the Evansville Police Department responded quickly and gathered extremely important evidence which proved critical in this case,” says Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor, Emily Hall. “I want to thank the Evansville Police Department and investigators from the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force for discovering key pieces of physical and electronic evidence in an extremely timely manner.”

Court officials say Layson will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on October 21 for the following: