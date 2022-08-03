EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been trying to locate Patrick Arthur White, 57, of Evansville, since he was reported missing on July 7.

EPD says officers attempted to check White’s welfare but were unable to locate him and said he has not been seen by his family or neighbors since April. According to the authorities, detectives have checked local shelters but were still unable to find White.

White is described as a white male, about 5’8, 180lbs, with blue eyes and graying hair.

Police ask the public to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit with any information on White’s whereabouts.