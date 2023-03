EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting last year.

Steven Kinslow got 8 years in prison. He was arrested last September after shooting his ex-girlfriend at a home on Illinois Street and engaging in a standoff with police. There was a child inside the home during the shooting who was not harmed.

Kinslow was found guilty of “unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon.”