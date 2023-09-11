HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A special announcement this morning from your local election headquarters: all three candidates for Evansville Mayor have agreed to participate in an upcoming debate hosted by Eyewitness News.

Republican Natalie Rascher, Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty will all take part in the debate on Wednesday, October 11.

The debate will air on ABC 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will stream live here on tristatehomepage.com. This for many, may be the last opportunity to hear from candidates about their plans for the city ahead of election day on November 7. Be sure to make plans to tune in to Eyewitness News for this important forum.