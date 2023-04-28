Romain Cadillac gets named as the new title sponsor for the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament (Courtesy of Evansville City)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament has a new title sponsor.

During the annual Dan Scism Scholarship Award spring meeting, the tournament committee welcomed Romain Cadillac as the new title sponsor for the event. With event naming rights, the annual tournament will now be called the Romain Cadillac City Golf Tournament.

Starting in 1930, the Evansville Courier and later the Evansville Courier & Press served as title sponsor for southwestern Indiana’s premier amateur event. The change will help ensure the tournament, scheduled during the first two weekends of August, stays into the future.

“We had a great run with The Courier – we wouldn’t be here without all of the newspaper’s support from the very beginning – and now, we’re excited to move forward with Romain Cadillac thanks to the support of Ron Romain and Amy Romain Barron,” said Bob Walther, the tournament director. “Through the Dan Scism Scholarship Award (named for The Courier sports editor who founded the tournament), we’ll maintain those ties to our history.”

The qualification round for the 2023 event is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at John H. Fendrich Golf Course. The opening round will be Saturday, August 5 at Helfrich Hills, followed by the second round on Sunday, August 6 at Fendrich. After the field is cut to the top 40 and ties, the tournament shifts to the following weekend to Rolling Hills Country Club on Saturday, August 12 then to Evansville Country Club for the final round on Sunday, August 13.

Online player registration opens June 5. Visit romaincitygolf.com for more information. The Scism Scholarship is currently accepting applications at romaincitygolf.com/scism.