Evansville meth dealer found guilty of felony charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday afternoon, Demarco Roach, 45, was convicted of several drug-related charges, all of which were felony. Police reports show that meth and other drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.

According to EPD, the drugs were found during a traffic stop on May 4, 2021. The vehicle Roach was driving was said to contain numerous digital scales as well as baggies of meth and other drug paraphernalia. Roach told police he had several sources that sold meth, officials say.

Demarco Roach was convicted of: