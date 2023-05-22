HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Ted Bernhardt, who was previously a basketball coach and a teacher at Newburgh Elementary School, died in Isabela, Puerto Rico, on Sunday night.

Bernhardt, who was from Evansville, was a referee in the Continental Basketball Association during his time as a 6th-grade teacher and basketball coach at Newburgh Elementary School in the mid-80s.

Bernhardt was brought into the NBA during the 1988–1989 season. He would go on to hold a referee position until the 2005–2006 season.

Bernhardt had career highlights such as being headbutted by Dennis Rodman during the 1996 season and refereeing the very controversial 2002 Western Conference Finals between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

After leaving the NBA, Bernhardt would go on to be a substitute teacher at Newburgh Elementary before moving to Puerto Rico.