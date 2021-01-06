Evansville native discusses experience at Washington D.C. protest

(WEHT) — A Hoosier who grew up in Evansville traveled to Washington DC and was part of Wednesday’s protest.

Randy Simpson is a Trump supporter and tells Eyewitness News he was there to be in a non-violent protest. He described to us what he saw at the Capitol.

“One gentleman told me said that they resisted until they got inside. Once they were inside, there was no resistance inside. They just had let them walk through,” Simpson said. “I got hit with some tear gas. [It was] not bad. And but I was up there for a while. It was a lot of people.”

He says he walked up to the Capitol building but did not make it inside. Simpson said there were very few authorities trying to maintain the massive crowd.

“20 police guarding the Capitol, 20. Imagine, we were talking about a million people being guarded by 20 District of Columbia Police and it made no sense,” Simpson said.

You can hear more from Simpson in the video.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)