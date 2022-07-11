This image released by Columbia Pictures shows a scene from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” (Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville-native will be making her reappearance to the big screen in Sony Picture’s upcoming thriller Where the Crawdads Sing. Jerri Tubbs is widely recognized for her role in The Walking Dead as Margo, as well as appearances in Stranger Things and Ozark.

According to her spokesperson, Tubbs will play Patti Love Andrews in the new feature film and will take the stand to testify in the small town’s big murder trial.

“In her gut-wrenching performance, Tubbs is questioned by defense lawyer, Tom Milton, played by Primetime Emmy winner and Oscar nominee, David Strathairn,” states the spokesperon.

A news release states that Tubbs attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Newburgh and attended Memorial High School for her freshman year, where she played basketball and was in choir, before moving to California.

“Newburgh was a great place to grow up,” said Tubbs,” I will forever cherish my memories there.”

While in California, Tubbs attended San Jose State University where she received her BA in Theatre Arts and earned her MFA in Acting at UCLA, her spokesperson says. Jerri was a student of Ivana Chubbuck, one of the premier Hollywood acting coaches at her studio in Hollywood.

Where the Crawdads Sing will debut in theaters exclusively on July 15, 2022.