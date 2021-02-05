Evansville native’s connection to Super Bowl

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Dale Carter now spends most of his time at Arrowhead Stadium where his voice can be heard from the 50 yard line all the way up to the nose-bleed seats. He is the PA Announcer for the Kansas City Chiefs. But, he said his journey from Evansville to Kansas City started at Enlow Field when he was an announcer at Bosse High School. It’s his first stop when visiting his hometown.

“You know what happens when you get one of these. You want the next one….I’m hoping to fill all the fingers on these hands.”

Dale Carter proudly displays the Super Bowl ring he got last year and has confidence that the chiefs will again take the title.

Carter started his broadcasting career at stations like WROZ and WKDQ in the Tri-state but his path led him to the NFL as a PA Announcer. He is now in his 12th season with the reigning Super Bowl Champs.

“This is my job, and this is what I do, but at the end of the day, I’m just a fan,” he said.

Dale added he’s a fan with a microphone who is there to help the Chiefs win. His role there, though, has its own impact on Chiefs’ fans and their overall experience at the games.

He said the real champs in his life came from Evansville. That’s why he says he finds comfort when he gets a chance to come back and walk around Bosse High School and Enlow Field.

Carter said, “Had I not gone to Bosse High School, none of this would have happened.”

And while he took a stab at playing football himself, he said he’s thankful for this one piece of advice his high school coach gave him.

“Dale, as a football player you make a really great broadcaster. So that told me everything I needed to know as for my career.”

Carter’s work season has come to an end with the Chiefs, but he also has a morning show on KFKF radio in Kansas City. He said he’ll be watching Sunday’s big game from the comfort of his home.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)