INDIANAPOLIS, In (WEHT) – Pop the confetti as the Evansville North Green Brigade has just made history as they are ISSMA Class B State champions.

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation state due to this championship, the Green Brigade becomes the first marching band in school and EVSC history to win an ISSMA State Marching Band Competition with their show titled Nimbus Caeruleus.

“This is a phenomenal accomplishment, and we couldn’t be more proud. This achievement reflects not only the hard work and dedication of the Green Brigade, but also the EVSC’s ongoing commitment to fine arts education. We know that when you pair high expectations with high support, our students can truly achieve anything,” officials said.

Jasper placed in fourth with their show All The World’s A Stage, and FJ Reitz placed ninth with their show Lost. Jasper was the 2022 state champions.