HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- There is fun for the whole family at the Vanderburgh County 4-H grounds this weekend.

Evansville Obedience Club’s Bow-Wow Bonanza is happening now through Sunday. The Warrick Humane Society will be joining the Bonanza with adoptable dogs and will have dog-related items for sale.

There will also be food trucks and competitions for all kinds of dog-related things.