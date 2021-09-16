Evansville officials announce Deaconess Aquatic Center opening date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– City officials announced some important dates that lead to people being able to jump into the pools at Deaconess Aquatic Center.

“There’s going to be a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication on October first, but then the public opening is Monday october 4th,” Deputy mayor Steve Schaefer said.

The competitive pool will open 5 that morning and the recreational pool will open at 9 a.m.

Officials said this pool will serve competitive teams, with kids aspiring to be the next Lilly King or Mikaela Jenkins. It will also be a staple in the community- something people can use recreationally.

“Having a recreational pool, having a splash park, having programs, lessons, and other things that will be announced in the future is really critical to the overall mission of the facility and certainly goes back to that “E is for Everyone.” We want the facility to be for everyone,” Schaefer said.