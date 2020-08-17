Evansville organization helps with masks for school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Back to school shopping looks different this year with an added item on the list, face masks. Students in the EVSC return to the classroom Wednesday. An Evansville organization handed out masks to families for free Sunday

“It’s a lot to have your children not prepared for school and you have to scramble to buy all of the essentials,” Alhamisa Griffin says.

Members of a local organization, Mothers Against Senseless Killings of Evansville, or M.A.S.K., recognized the potential hardship.

So they shifted gears for their back to school event.

“Normally around this time of year, we do a backpack give away where we give out over 1,000 backpacks,” William Payne explains.

The community donated thousands of masks for kids. Member Alhamisi Griffin says she knows first hand how expensive this time of year is, especially if you have more than one child.

“Uniforms cost about $50 a piece so that’s $150. Plus school supplies that’s another $150. Book fees. So you’re spending around $600,” Griffin says. M.A.S.K of Evansville wanted to offer parent peace of mind they’re children could go to school safely, “there’s nothing more reassuring than your kids already have that mask.”

Payen says there is something for everyone, “smalls all the way up to larges. We have disposables, we have washables.”

Anyone who’d like to pick up a mask or donate some can stop back the Pigeon Township Trustee’s office.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)