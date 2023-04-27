HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters and Fifth Third Bank have announced a partnership to bring fans family nights every Tuesday at Bosse Field.

A news release says Fifth Third Bank Family Nights are a great way to get the whole family out to Bosse Field this summer. Officials say each Tuesday home game, families of four can receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks all for $40.

Officials say these packages can only be purchased online or by visiting the front office prior to the game date, as they cannot be purchased at the gate on Tuesday nights. Evansville Otters says to purchase online, enter code “5/3 Bank” when you have four GA tickets in the cart for a Tuesday game.

Officials with the Evansville Otters say, “We are very excited to partner with Fifth Third Bank to bring families such an affordable package to enjoy games this summer at Bosse Field.”

The Evansville Otters say for information or to purchase single game, group or season tickets, call 812-435-8686 or visit the Evansville Otters website on this page.