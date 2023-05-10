HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Another season beginning to take shape for the Evansville Otters. The ball club has made the playoffs the last eight seasons and they look to continue that streak.

A few local guys on this year’s roster will hope to add to that hometown crowd. Manager Andy McCauley mantains the goal stays the same.

“Perfect season for me is moving all 24 of the guys to affiliated and then short of that making the playoffs and winning a championship so. I don’t know, I like the guys we have, and they really got a lot of work in this spring training with the exception of a couple days of rain. Lot of things to cover in a short period of time whenever you’ve got new blood you got to start at square zero.”

Opening Day is set for this Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

