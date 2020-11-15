Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra adjusts to COVID restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra had a change of plans this weekend because of new COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Saturday night they presented “Around the World: A Global Journey of Music and Dance.”

Music director Roger Kalia says they found out the Victory Theatre will be closed Sunday.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s order goes into affect Sunday, limiting the number of people that can gather to 50 in orange-zone counties.

They decided to open up their dress rehearsal Saturday night for Sunday ticket holders.

The orchestra plans to play smaller events around the Tri-State so they can continue to play live music.

“So the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is here to serve our community with music. We will continue to do that to the best of our ability so that we can heal and comfort with song and music.”

Officials are also working on the possibility of live streaming for the December holiday concerts.

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)