HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Board of Directors has signed a new three-year contract with Music Director Roger Kalia from June 2023 through May 2026.

Board President Dr. Louis Candy says, “I was incredibly impressed with Maestro Kalia from the first time I met him when he came to town for his ‘audition’ with the orchestra, through the first three years of his tenure. His concerts have been delightful and the diversity of his programming is remarkable. Many people have commented to me about how ‘young and enthusiastic’ he is. I am delighted Roger accepted our invitation to be our music director, and I am thrilled he has signed a three-year extension with us. I look forward to hearing him conduct the Evansville Philharmonic for many years to come.”

Appointed in 2020, Kalia is the sixth music director since the Orchestra was established in 1934. During the first three years of Kalia and his leadership, several new programs and outreach initiatives have been developed, including the Diversity Series: “New Traditions” featuring the Eykamp String Quartet performances of diverse composers in local venues within the tri-state community, the “Uncorked Series,” blending wine and spirit tasting with chamber performances in tri-state eating establishments and the “Symphony Happy Hour” pre-concert talks taking place days prior to the Classics’ concerts at breweries in the city’s art districts, plus performances at Bosse Field and the Evansville Wartime Museum.

“We are thrilled Maestro Roger Kalia has extended his contract with the Evansville Philharmonic,” said Executive Director Kimberly Bredemeier. “His excellence and creativity shine through on the stage. His programming gives something for everyone to enjoy and showcases the talent of the Evansville Philharmonic musicians. We look forward to the next three years with Roger on the podium, “transforming lives and uplifting the community through the power of music.”

“I am grateful and honored to continue and deepen my relationship with the Evansville Philharmonic,” Kalia said. “We accomplished so much together in our first three years-from reimaging concerts during our first year of the pandemic to expanding our season offerings with a new series. I am thankful to be able to share the stage with such talented musicians with whom I have already created so many special memories. I have enjoyed working with and getting to know our dedicated staff, board, guild, chorus and other members of the philharmonic family, and I am very excited about the promise of the next three years.”