Evansville Philharmonic to perform ‘Re-Imagined’ opening night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many in the entertainment industry to change the way they perform.

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has “Re-Imagined” its opening night concert for the 86th season.

Because of mandates limiting attendance to 250 people, there will be three performances of “Visionaries Re-Imagined” at the Victory Theatre — 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 (subscribers only), 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 (subscribers only) and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday,

Sept. 20 (single ticket buyers only).

This will be Roger Kalia’s first concert since being named the new maestro.

Social distancing and other safety precautions will be in place.

Precautions for the safety of musicians include a shorter concert (45 minutes to one hour with no intermission), reduced orchestra size (30 musicians), wearing masks on stage, backstage temperature checks and no sharing of music stands.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)