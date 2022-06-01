EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S is coming to Evansville! The Board of Parks Commissioners voted to move forward with the plans for a pickleball facility at Wesselman Park in Evansville.

“Once we have that number, we’ll be able to fundraise. There’s already been community groups and corporate organizations that have committed dollars. So this will be a true public-private partnership similar to what the deaconess aquatic center was,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.

This would be right next to the already existing tennis courts. The estimated budget for the first phase is $1.5 million, though a final cost will be determined through the design process.

The city then can start to raise funds.