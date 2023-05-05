HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are actively searching for a suspect following a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers in the area of Lincoln and Morton say they heard at least four gunshots just after 3 a.m. Friday. Central Dispatch says residents began calling in reports of shots fired. Some reporters said they could hear someone screaming for help.

Officers later found the victim lying on the steps of Lincoln School. Police say the victim was shot in the lower stomach, and was awake and talking before being transported to the hospital.

Investigators say they do not believe the victim was shot on school grounds, so officers are currently working to locate another possible scene. K-9s were brought in to track the suspect, but police have yet to find a suspect.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as new information becomes available.