Man arrested in overnight Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After questioning several witnesses, The Evansville Police Department arrested one man in connection with an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning for a report of shots fired.

After speaking to some witnesses , officers learned that someone had been shot during a fight and the suspect was still on scene Evansville Police arrested Dashambe Ignacio Atkins, 24.

An Eyewitness crew on the scene witnessed heavy police activity around the backyard of the house where the shooting is believed to take place.

Authorities also towed a vehicle from the scene. Minutes later, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Franklin Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the victim was driven to East Franklin from Lodge.

The victim had gunshot wounds to the head and face. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The victim was driven to a local hospital.

After placing Atkins in police custody, the officers discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his inner thigh. Atkins was also taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. He is being charged with aggravated battery, a felony.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)