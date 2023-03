EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are investigating a shooting in Evansville early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to 600 block of Adams Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found a victim who had been shot in the leg.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area as they searched for a suspect. There is no word on whether an arrest has been made.

The victim is now being treated for their injuries.

Eyewitness News will bring updates to this story as new information becomes available.