Evansville police investigating after shots fired at home Sunday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a home was hit by bullets on the city’s West Side. Authorities said it happened in the 2000 block of North Fifth Avenue around 7:30 Sunday morning. 

Police said when they arrived on scene they found the home shot into from the front and back. Officers said they found shell casings on the street near a home. 

Authorities said no one was injured, but the residents were home at the time of the incident.  

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories