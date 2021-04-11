Evansville police investigating after shots fired at home Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a home was hit by bullets on the city’s West Side. Authorities said it happened in the 2000 block of North Fifth Avenue around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found the home shot into from the front and back. Officers said they found shell casings on the street near a home.

Authorities said no one was injured, but the residents were home at the time of the incident.

