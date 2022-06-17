EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident.

Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired.

Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out and started shooting.

No arrests have been made.

When officers arrived they made contact with juvenile females who were involved in the accident.

A single shell casing was found in the 300 block of Sweeter Avenue.

EPD found no property damaged.