Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Dispatch tells Eyewitness News shortly before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday officers were sent to the 1000 block of North Elliott Street for a suspicious person outside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found a victim had been stabbed.

Our Eyewitness News crew at the scene says one person has been taken into custody. Neighbors say the stabbing happened in a garage next to a house on Governor Street and the victim was running around looking for help.

Our crew also spotted a lot of blood in a one block area near the stabbing.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.