EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a murder on Evansville’s southside.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Judson Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Dispatch says the caller reported a man had been shot outside Judson Street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the street.

Life saving measures were rendered unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

The murder investigation is ongoing.