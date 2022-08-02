EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Monday.

When they arrived, the man at the home said he heard a knock at his door thinking it was family.

The man told EPD, two men wearing all black were standing outside.

As the victim tried to close the door, he said one of the men fired a gun into the home, hitting an inside wall.

The victim told police he did not know the men.

Officers established a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the area. A suspect was not located.