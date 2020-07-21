Evansville Police investigating two overnight shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings within minutes of each other.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Longfield Drive around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man in the street, bleeding from the face.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News there was a commotion coming from the home earlier in the evening.

Neighbors also say they say a car pull up to the house moments before the shots were fired.

They say the person who was shot tried to break a glass window next to the door, and a person inside started shooting.

Evansville Police have both the shooter and the victim in custody, but neither has been officially arrested.

Around the same, investigators were looking for several people who had left the scene of a stolen vehicle when they found a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Bayard Park Drive.

Officers say one of the people in the car, a man, was bleeding from two gun shot wounds, one in the arm and the other in the leg.

The man told officers he had been shot a few blocks away.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EPD says the victim is not cooperating at this point.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)