Evansville police make arrest in catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police make in an arrest after a months long investigation in to catalytic converter thefts.

Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News on Tuesday, officers arrested 36-year-old Daniel Eugene Payne for three counts of theft of motor vehicle parts.

Payne is accused of cutting off the catalytic converters of three work trucks belonging to a business in Evansville. These vehicles were business service trucks and they were disabled after the catalytic converters were removed.

EPD says because of the thefts the business was forced to delay several work projects and cost the business $3, 000.00 per truck to be repaired.

Payne was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop. Officers found the stolen catalytic converters in Payne’s red Chevrolet Blazer.

Detectives with the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts since May 2020.

On average, these thefts cost victims approximately $1000.00 per car.

Payne was developed as a suspect in some of these thefts.

Evansville Police say Payne has sold over 50 catalytic converters to a scrap yard in Owensboro, Kentucky since May 2020.

He has made over $12,000.00 selling catalytic converters to this particular yard.

Payne has been released on a cash bond.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)