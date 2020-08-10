Evansville Police: New lead in Elizabeth Banister cold case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News a new lead is under review in the Elizabeth Banister murder cold case from 2000.

The sister of Elizabeth Banister told Eyewitness News Sunday that a serial killer had confessed to the January 2000 murder cold case.

In July, Banister’s sister Sara Stewart and a private investigator told Eyewitness News that a break in the case was “close.”

While the name of the serial killer has not been publicly released, more information is expected in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

