Evansville Police: New lead in Elizabeth Banister cold case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News a new lead is under review in the Elizabeth Banister murder cold case from 2000.
The sister of Elizabeth Banister told Eyewitness News Sunday that a serial killer had confessed to the January 2000 murder cold case.
In July, Banister’s sister Sara Stewart and a private investigator told Eyewitness News that a break in the case was “close.”
While the name of the serial killer has not been publicly released, more information is expected in the coming weeks.
This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)